Athletes have been vocal about the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, with some even participating in peaceful protests.

The NBA is set to resume in exactly one month, and Jaylen Brown and LeBron James in particular have continued to fight against racial inequality and police brutality. But just because the games are going to start doesn’t mean these problems will just go away.

The league reportedly will paint “Black Lives Matter” on the court, and players have worn their shirts inside out and donned “I Can’t Breathe” shirts in years past. But one major question is if the NBA will allow its players to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racism. As of now, players must stand.

“I am not comfortable with the word ‘allow,'” commissioner Adam Silver said last week, via MassLive. “I think we have had a rule on our books that goes back to the early ’80s that precedes even David Stern’s tenure as commissioner that calls for players to stand in a line and attention during the national anthem. I also understand the role of protest and I think that we’ll deal with that situation when it presents itself.”

It’s likely that opportunity won’t take long to present itself.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images