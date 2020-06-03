Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA is coming back, and folks couldn’t be more excited.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the premier NBA insider, declared Wednesday the league is returning, while also sharing details of the return-to-play format set to be voted on (and all but certainly approved) Thursday.

It’s been almost three months since we’ve had the NBA, and so when Woj fired off his declaration, Twitter erupted.

LEBRONS 4TH RING ON THE WAY!!!! — AMP Davisss ⚡️ (@imdavisss) June 3, 2020

Same.

