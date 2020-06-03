The NBA is back, and we now know what the rest of the season will look like.
The NBA is set to vote on its return to play Thursday, and on Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski shared details about the teams that would be involved, as well as what the format looks like.
So the NBA's inviting 22 teams to Orlando: 13 Western Conference, 9 Eastern Conference. Eight-regular season games per team. Play-in for the 8th seeds. July 31-October 12. Vote tomorrow to ratify.
The NBA's back.
In addition to the 16 teams that were in playoff spots when the NBA season paused, the Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns also will be involved in the return plan.
Here are some more details on how that will work.
The play-in format requires a double-elimination format for the 8th seed, a single-elimination for the 9th seed, per sources.
While things still obviously need to be made official, it’s an exciting time for basketball.
