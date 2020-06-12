Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Browns chances of returning to the NFL perhaps are slightly higher after Friday.

The elite wide receiver will avoid any jail time after pleading no contest to charges brought against him for felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief after a January incident involving a moving truck driver.

He will face some repercussions, however, after a judge sentenced him to two years probation, 100 hours of community service, a psychological evaluation and a mandatory 13-week anger management course, per TMZ.

But, Brown will now be allowed to travel throughout the country for work under the terms of his probation, which would be absolutely necessary if he wants to make an NFL roster this season.

Whether or not this will be enough to convince a team to sign him is to be determined, as there’s been no update on the league’s investigation into a rape allegation against Brown emerged in September, while he was already on thin ice for his erratic behavior with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.

“With this matter now resolved and behind him, Mr. Brown looks forward to continuing his cooperation with the NFL and resuming his phenomenal professional career,” Brown’s lawyer, Carson Hancock, said in a statement.

“He has achieved so much throughout his life from both a personal and professional standpoint, and will continue to do so.”

Hopefully, the All-Pro wideout can straighten things our from here.

