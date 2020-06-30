Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A few months ago, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians insisted his team would not sign Antonio Brown, despite Tom Brady’s reported desire to reunite with the troubled receiver.

However, Arians might have undergone a change of heart.

Sirius XM Satellite Radio host John Tournour, otherwise known as “JT The Brick”, indicated Monday that Brown soon could sign with the Bucs.

Though Tournour occasionally dabbles in NFL reporting, his results have been quite mixed, and thus few took his “report” seriously. However, former NFL executive and current insider Mike Lombardi on Tuesday echoed Tournour’s sentiments, before then doubling down during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” a podcast hosted by former NFL punter Pat McAfee.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Tampa makes another move,” Lombardi said. “I wouldn’t be surprised now that New England got Cam (Newton), I wouldn’t be surprised if Tampa made another move.”

When asked whether that move could come in the form of Brown, Lombardi added: “I am thinking they are chipping away. … I think there’s some chipping going on down there. I am just saying keep your antennas up.”

OH WOWWWWW@mlombardiNFL alludes HEAVILY that the @Buccaneers are going to sign @AB84 You think AB ends up a Buc this season? pic.twitter.com/e2Xhw3XA40 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 30, 2020

Make of that what you will.

Brown, whose off-field troubles are well-documented, hasn’t played in the NFL since he was released by the New England Patriots last September. The Bucs already have one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses — on paper, at least — but the addition of Brown nevertheless would make it even more formidable.

