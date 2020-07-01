Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lionel Messi has etched his name in the record books.

The soccer superstar recorded the 700th career goal of his career as Barcelona took on Atletico Madrid. Messi recorded his 699th club and country goal on June 16 and, after two weeks, was able to bury the big one on a penalty kick Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old joins rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the only two active players to reach the milestone, and Messi was able to do it 111 games fewer than the Portuguese superstar.

