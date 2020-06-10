Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt aren’t strangers to this pivotal moment or to each other.

The teams will face off Wednesday at Allianz Arena in the DFB-Pokal semifinals. Bayern Munich currently tops the Bundesliga (German league) standings, and Eintracht Frankfurt is in 11th place. The one-off DFB-Pokal semifinal is a rematch of the 2018 DFB-Pokal final, in which Eintracht Frankfurt shocked Bayern Munich to claim its first German Cup in 30 years.

Bayern Munich has reached the DFB-Pokal final seven times in the last 10 years, but the three semifinal defeats all took place at Allianz Arena, the club’s home stadium. Eintracht Frankfurt has reached the DFB-Pokal semifinals three times in the last four years and it won its final-four games in 2017 and 2018.

The winner of the game will face Bayer Leverkusen on July 4 in the DFB-Pokal final.

Here’s how to watch Bayern Munich versus Eintracht Frankfurt

When: Wednesday, June 10, at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN; ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images