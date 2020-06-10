Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt aren’t strangers to this pivotal moment or to each other.
The teams will face off Wednesday at Allianz Arena in the DFB-Pokal semifinals. Bayern Munich currently tops the Bundesliga (German league) standings, and Eintracht Frankfurt is in 11th place. The one-off DFB-Pokal semifinal is a rematch of the 2018 DFB-Pokal final, in which Eintracht Frankfurt shocked Bayern Munich to claim its first German Cup in 30 years.
Bayern Munich has reached the DFB-Pokal final seven times in the last 10 years, but the three semifinal defeats all took place at Allianz Arena, the club’s home stadium. Eintracht Frankfurt has reached the DFB-Pokal semifinals three times in the last four years and it won its final-four games in 2017 and 2018.
The winner of the game will face Bayer Leverkusen on July 4 in the DFB-Pokal final.
Here’s how to watch Bayern Munich versus Eintracht Frankfurt
When: Wednesday, June 10, at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN; ESPN Deportes
Live Stream: WatchESPN
