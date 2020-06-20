The Belmont Stakes widely is known for being the final race of the Triple Crown.
Well, like everything in 2020, that’ll be different this year.
Because of COVID-19 halting sports across the globe, the race actually will be the first jewel of the crown, and will be run Saturday evening without fans at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.
This will be the 152nd running of the race, and Tiz the Law currently is the betting favorite to win the race.
When: Saturday, June 20, at 5:42 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live
Thumbnail photo via Nicole Sweet/USA TODAY Sports Images