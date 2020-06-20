Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Belmont Stakes widely is known for being the final race of the Triple Crown.

Well, like everything in 2020, that’ll be different this year.

Because of COVID-19 halting sports across the globe, the race actually will be the first jewel of the crown, and will be run Saturday evening without fans at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

This will be the 152nd running of the race, and Tiz the Law currently is the betting favorite to win the race.

When: Saturday, June 20, at 5:42 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

