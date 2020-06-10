Devin McCourty has excelled on the field throughout his decade with the New England Patriots.

But far more importantly, the three-time Super Bowl champion has shined off the gridiron.

McCourty was recognized for some of these efforts Tuesday when he was honored by Boston Uncornered, a community organization that strives to break “cycles of poverty, street-level violence and a widening gap of economic inequality” in the city’s low-income neighborhoods. The veteran safety received a slew of congratulatory messages over the course of the event, including from team owner Robert Kraft and now-former teammate Tom Brady.

Bill Belichick also was among those to salute McCourty, who the Patriots head coach labeled “the ultimate role model.”

“Conversations across our country and within our team will help lead to paving the way for a better future,” Belichick said, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Following your lead, and the example of other incredible men on our team, I look forward to increasing my role in this process,” Belichick said in taped remarks. “Healthy discussion leads to actions. And actions that you have brought to the forefront have resulted in progress.”

The Patriots seem to have already begun holding those conversations. New England last week reportedly shelved football matters to discuss recent events, which included a conversation with the director of the racial justice program at the ACLU in Massachusetts, Rahsaan Hall, who reportedly was invited by Belichick to speak to the team.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images