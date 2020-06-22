Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Juventus on its mark, set and ready to go in one of European soccer’s greatest title races?

Juventus will visit Bologna on Monday in at Renato Dall’Ara Stadium in a Serie A Round 27 game. Juventus leads the Italian league standings by one point over second-place Lazio and five points over third-place Inter, and anything less a win over Bologna could cost Juve first place in a matter of days.

Juventus drew with Milan in Coppa Italia semifinals June 12 in its first game since the restart. However, Juve lost to Napoli on penalty kicks after a 0-0 draw Wednesday in the Italian cup.

Here’s how to watch Bologna versus Juventus.

When: Monday, June 22, at 3:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+; FuboTV — free trial

