Is Juventus on its mark, set and ready to go in one of European soccer’s greatest title races?
Juventus will visit Bologna on Monday in at Renato Dall’Ara Stadium in a Serie A Round 27 game. Juventus leads the Italian league standings by one point over second-place Lazio and five points over third-place Inter, and anything less a win over Bologna could cost Juve first place in a matter of days.
Juventus drew with Milan in Coppa Italia semifinals June 12 in its first game since the restart. However, Juve lost to Napoli on penalty kicks after a 0-0 draw Wednesday in the Italian cup.
Here’s how to watch Bologna versus Juventus.
When: Monday, June 22, at 3:45 p.m. ET
Live Stream: ESPN+; FuboTV — free trial
More: Sports Are Back: What To Know About Serie A Before Watching
