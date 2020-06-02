Boston Celtics players have been taking an active role in using their platform for good, and Brad Stevens couldn’t be happier to see it.

Jaylen Brown drove down to Atlanta over the weekend to lead a peaceful protest. Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier took part in the peaceful protests in Boston on Sunday.

And during a conference call with the media Tuesday, the Celtics head coach shared that over the weekend he wrote a letter to his players.

“I wrote a letter to our guys this weekend, and it took me a while to put down exactly what I wanted to say,” Stevens said on the call. “The thing I wanted them to know was every decent person is hurting. Every decent person feels the pain of the African-American community, but I also don’t want to pretend like I know the exact distinction. What I wanted them to know was I’m with them. I thought that was really important.”

Stevens has been trying to join his players in taking an active role for good, beginning by breaking a yearslong Twitter silence to tweet out in support of messages from former President Barack Obama and the NBA Coaches Association.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports