Brock Holt may no longer be on the Red Sox, but the Holts certainly remain one of Boston’s favorite Major League Baseball families.

What’s not to love, considering Holt’s performances, his family’s philanthropy with the Jimmy Fund and adorable videos of his toddler son Griffin — also known as Griffy — living up to his nickname and hitting “big bombs” with his plastic toy baseball bat.

And the Milwaukee Brewers utility man on Saturday revealed the potentially baseball-inspired name of the son he and his wife, Lakyn, are expecting.

“Rippkin Penn. We love you dude and can’t wait for you to be here!” Holt captioned an Instagram photo from their nursery, followed by the hashtag #Griff&Ripp.

Of course, that named adds a “P” to the last name of legendary baseball infielders Cal Ripken and his son, Cal Ripken Jr.

The photos are adorable. May we suggest “Papi” if they decide to go for a triple and have a third child?

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images