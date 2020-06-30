Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins were the team to beat when the NHL paused operations back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boston’s 2019-20 regular season ended prematurely, but was awarded the Presidents’ Trophy after amassing 100 points. It now will play in a round-robin tournament to determine conference seeding.

The Bruins slowly are getting back on the ice at Warrior Ice Arena, and training camps are set to open July 10.

And for Bruce Cassidy, his message to his team remains the same going into the Stanley Cup playoffs as it was before the season was halted.

“I think the message for us hasn’t changed in terms of what our ultimate goal is — our unfinished business is to be Stanley Cup champions,” the B’s head coach said Monday during a Zoom call, via Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

Of course, Boston came within one game of hoisting Lord Stanley on home ice just a year ago, so it’s certainly fair to assume the Bruins are hungry to finish what they started.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images