NESN analysts are about to submit their picks in a Bruins fantasy draft, and the two hosts of the NESN Bruins Podcast decided to do the same.

This Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, NESN will air the Bruins All-Time Fantasy Draft, where six analysts — Barry Pederson, Billy Jaffe, Jack Edwards, Andy Brickley, Andrew Raycroft and Dale Arnold — will pick from a pool of the franchise’s top players in a snake draft to build an all-time team.

In the leadup to that, NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen decided to do a mock all-time fantasy draft on this week’s “NESN Bruins Podcast.”

Do you agree with their picks? Make your call by listening to the episode in the player below, or click here to listen on Spotify or iTunes. https://nesn.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/BRUINS-POD-0611.mp3

Thumbnail photo via Twitter screenshot