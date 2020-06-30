Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NHL training camps are set to open July 10. And even though it’s unknown exactly where the teams will play once the playoffs begin, Bruce Cassidy isn’t opposed to one city in particular.

Toronto is a potential to host the Stanley Cup playoffs, and the Boston Bruins head coach said Monday he wouldn’t mind if his team traveled north to compete for the Cup.

Cassidy has a pretty good reason, too.

“We’ve played well in that rink in the playoffs, for the most part,” he said Monday during a Zoom conference call, via Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

Of course, it’s likely the Maple Leafs would have a bit of an advantage playing in the playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. But the Bruins probably will want to better their record in enemy territory — especially with the Stanley Cup on the line.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images