As thousands of people Friday joined the demonstrations popping up in communities across the state of Massachusetts, it was pretty easy to spot Boston Bruins defensemen Zdeno Chara in the march.

The Bruins shared a photo of their 6-foot-9 captain joining protests against racism in Brookline, towering over those around him.

#Bruins team captain Zdeno Chara is among the protesters marching down the streets of #Brookline at a rally supporting an end to racism. https://t.co/6FGvEW0zGA (📸 Boston Bruins) pic.twitter.com/AxbNjJdang — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) June 5, 2020

Chara last week posted a public statement in the wake of George Floyd’s tragic murder by a Minneapolis police officer, sharing a petition calling for justice for Floyd, and other victims of police brutality.

“No one should live with the fear and perpetual injustice faced daily by communities of color across the United States and around the world,” it read.

Chara commendably took his message to the streets.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images