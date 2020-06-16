Family is very important to David Krejci, and he has a few questions for the hopeful return of the NHL this summer.

The Boston Bruins slowly are getting back on the ice at Warrior Ice Arena for individual and small group skates. Training camps, as of now, are slated to begin July 10.

Las Vegas is rumored as a hub city for one of the conferences, where the players will stay during the length of the Stanley Cup playoffs. It’s unclear which other city will play the other host. But one thing is certain: no matter where the B’s end up playing, Krejci wants to know how it will impact his family.

Appearing on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” on Tuesday, the Bruins center said there was some concern about not seeing his two young kids for months at a time.

“Yeah 100 percent … I have a family, I have two kids,” he told hosts Glenn Ordway, Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria. “My big question is if we go to one of those hub cities am I not gonna be able to see my family, two little kids for 2 1/2 or three months if we go all the way, hopefully we will. My daughters birthday is Aug. 2. She’s gonna be five. This is my big question mark, how is this whole thing gonna work with family … I just don’t know how it’s gonna work out.”

It’s certainly a valid concern, especially if the Bruins do indeed make it back to the Stanley Cup Final.

We’re hopeful all of that will get worked as July 10 gets closer and more safety and health protocols come into play.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images