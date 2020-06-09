Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a long road back for Kevan Miller, and while he’s yet to skate in a game, the Boston Bruins defenseman is being recognized for his dedication to getting back on the ice.

Miller on Tuesday was named the Bruins’ nominee for the NHL’s Masterton Award, which recognizes players who demonstrate perseverance, dedication to the game and good sportsmanship. Each team nominates a player, then one in chosen from the pool of 31.

The 32-year-old blueliner has dealt with a slew of injuries over the last year-plus. He missed five weeks with an upper-body injury toward the end of the 2018-19 regular season, and shortly after returning he fractured his kneecap, which required surgery and kept him out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He’s since dealt with numerous setbacks and has been unable to return to practice or games.

Here are all the nominees.

Miller already has been ruled out for the remainder of this season, and will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

