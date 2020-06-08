Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s been a number of notable Boston Bruins players to don the eight-spoked B uniform over the decades. Now, our NESN analysts will be able to build their best team.

NESN will be airing a Bruins Fantasy Draft on June 14 that will showcase Billy Jaffe, Dale Arnold, Andrew Raycroft, Barry Pederson, Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley partaking in a draft to build their fantasy team, with Adam Pellerin serving as the event’s host. With names ranging from Milt Schmidt to Zdeno Chara, it’s sure to be exciting.

Sixty-six out of the 97 players available will be selected over the course of the hour. Save for eight Wild Card players, all included in the draft pool either won a Stanley Cup, won an NHL award and/or appeared in an All-Star Game with the Bruins. Each team will consist of six forwards (two centers, two left wings and two right wings), four defensemen and one goalie.

Bruins fans can get in on the action, too. They’ll have a chance to win $200 by heading to games.nesn.com, where they can pick and predict draft outcomes.

Before the draft airs, let’s take a look at the draft order and all the players who will be available to select.

First, here is your draft order:

Barry Pederson Billy Jaffe Jack Edwards Andry Brickley Andrew Raycroft Dale Arnold

And the available players:

CENTERS:

Patrice Bergeron (2003-present)

Bill Cowley (1935-47)

Phil Esposito (1967-76)

Bronco Horvath (1957-61)

David Krejci (2006-present)

Peter McNab (1976-84)

Adam Oates (1991-97)

Barry Pederson (1980-86, 1991-92)

Jean Ratelle (1975-81)

Derek Sanderson (1965-74)

Marc Savard (2006-11)

Milt Schmidt (1936-42, 1945-55)

Tyler Seguin (2010-13)

Fred Stanfield (1967-73)

Joe Thornton (1997-2006)

LEFT WINGS

P.J. Axelsson (1997-2009)

Johnny Bucyk (1957-78)

Herb Cain (1939-46)

Wayne Cashman (1964-83)

Ted Donato (1991-99, 2003-04)

Woody Dumart (1935-42, 1945-54)

Dmitri Khristich (1997-99)

Milan Lucic (2007-15)

Brad Marchand (2009-present)

Don Marcotte (1965-66, 1968-82)

Doug Mohns (1953-64)

Sergei Samsonov (1997-2006)

Ed Sandford (1947-55)

Charlie Simmer (1984-87)

Vic Stasiuk (1955-61)

RIGHT WINGS

Bobby Bauer (1936-47, 1951-52)

Keith Crowder (1980-89)

Bill Guerin (2000-02)

Ken R. Hodge (1967-76)

Phil Kessel (2006-09)

John McKenzie (1965-72)

Rick Middleton (1976-88)

Glen Murray (1991-95, 2001-08)

Cam Neely (1986-96)

Terry O’Reilly (1971-85)

David Pastrnak (2014-present)

John Peirson (1946-54, 1955-58)

Mark Recchi (2008-11)

Jerry Toppazzini (1952-54, 1955-64)

Ed Westfall (1961-72)

DEFENSEMEN

Bob Armstrong (1950-62)

Don Awrey (1963-73)

Leo Boivin (1954-66)

Ray Bourque (1979-2000)

Zdeno Chara (2006-present)

Dit Clapper (1927-47)

Jack Crawford (1937-50)

Gary Doak (1965-70, 1972-81)

Fern Flaman (1944-51, 1954-61)

Gary Galley (1988-92)

Hal Gill (1997-2006)

Ted Green (1960-69, 1970-72)

Lionel Hitchman (1924-34)

Flash Hollett (1935-44)

Gord Kluzak (1982-91)

Torey Krug (2011-present)

Mike Milbury (1975-87)

Mike O’Connell (1980-86)

Bobby Orr (1966-76)

Brad Park (1975-83)

Bill Quackenbush (1949-56)

Eddie Shore (1926-40)

Babe Siebert (1933-36)

Dallas Smith (1959-62, 1965-77)

Rick Smith (1968-72, 1976-80)

Allan Stanley (1956-58)

Don Sweeney (1988-2003)

Carol Vadnais (1971-76)

Glen Wesley (1987-94)

GOALIES

Frank Brimsek (1938-43, 1946-49)

Gerry Cheevers (1965-72, 1975-80)

Byron Dafoe (1997-2002)

Manny Fernandez (2007-09)

Gilles Gilbert (1973-80)

Jim Henry (1951-55)

Eddie Johnston (1962-73)

Reggie Lemelin (1987-93)

Andy Moog (1987-93)

Pete Peeters (1982-86)

Tuukka Rask (2007-present)

Andrew Raycroft (2000-06)

Terry Sawchuk (1955-57)

Tim Thomas (2002-12)

Tiny Thompson 1928 – 39

WILD CARDS

Jason Allison, C, (1996-2001)

Andy Brickley, LW, (1988-92)

Craig Janney, C, (1987-92)

Ken Linseman, C, (1984-90)

Brian Rolston, RW, (1999-2004, 2011-12)

Bobby Schmautz, RW, (1973-80)

Jozef Stumpel, C, (1991-97, 2001-03)

Marco Sturm, LW, (2005-10)

Be sure to tune to NESN on June 14 to see the results!

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images