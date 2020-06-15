The NESN Bruins Fantasy Draft Show is presented by Cross Insurance: Your Team, Your Choice. Check out more at nesn.com/bruinsfantasy.
NESN’s Bruins analysts — Jack Edwards, Andy Brickley, Dale Arnold, Billy Jaffe, Barry Pederson and Andrew Raycroft — participated in a “Bruins All-Time Fantasy Draft” that aired Sunday night on NESN.
Each analyst, choosing from a pool of 97 Bruins players (past and present), drafted a team of six forwards (two centers, two left wings, two right wings), four defensemen and one goalie.
So, how did the draft — completed in snake format — shake out?
Well, Pederson went chalk with the No. 1 overall pick, choosing Bobby Orr, one of the greatest players in NHL history. Jaffe followed with Ray Bourque at No. 2, another unsurprising selection given the defenseman’s impressive 21-year run in Boston.
From there, things got a bit more interesting as the analysts bounced among past Bruins legends and current Boston luminaries. Edwards picked Patrice Bergeron at No. 3, before Brickley chose Eddie Shore at No. 4. And Raycroft and Arnold rounded out the first round by selecting Zdeno Chara and Phil Esposito, respectively.
Here’s how each team looked once the dust settled:
Barry Pederson — The P’s
Bobby Orr
Brad Park
Rick Middleton
Gerry Cheevers
Jean Ratelle
Derek Sanderson
Ken R. Hodge
Gord Kluzak
Don Marcotte
Gary Doak
Keith Crowder
Line 1: Rick Middleton — Jean Ratelle — Ken R. Hodge
Line 2: Ken Hodge — Derek Sanderson — Keith Crowder
D Pair 1: Bobby Orr, Brad Park
D Pair 2: God Kluzak, Gary Doak
Goalie: Gerry Cheevers
Billy Jaffe — Team Make Believes
Ray Bourque
Brad Marchand
Adam Oates
David Pastrnak
Terry Sawchuk
Glen Wesley
Mark Recchi
Tyler Seguin
Mike Milbury
Charlie Simmer
Babe Siebert
Line 1: Brad Marchand — Adam Oates — David Pastrnak
Line 2: Charlie Simmer — Tyler Seguin — Mark Recchi
D Pair 1: Ray Bourque, Glen Wesley
D Pair 2: Mike Milbury, Babe Siebert
Goalie: Terry Sawchuk
Jack Edwards — The Tumbling Muffins
Patrice Bergeron
Milt Schmidt
Tim Thomas
Dit Clapper
Lionel Hitchman
Wayne Cashman
John McKenzie
Don Sweeney
Garry Galley
Ed Westfall
Andy Brickley
Line 1: Wayne Cashman — Patrice Bergeron — John McKenzie
Line 2: Andy Brickley — Milt Schmidt — Ed Westfall
D Pair 1: Dit Clapper, Lionel Hitchman
D Pair 2: Don Sweeney, Garry Galley
Goalie: Tim Thomas
Andy Brickley — Team Irrelevant
Eddie Shore
Joe Thornton
Tuukka Rask
Milan Lucic
Torey Krug
Phil Kessel
Marc Savard
Bill Guerin
Sergei Samsonov
Mike O’Connell
Hal Gill
Line 1: Milan Lucic — Joe Thornton — Phil Kessel
Line 2: Sergei Samsonov — Marc Savard — Bill Guerin
D Pair 1: Eddie Shore, Torey Krug
D Pair 2: Mike O’Connell, Hal Gill
Goalie: Tuukka Rask
Andrew Raycroft — Rayzor’s Edge
Zdeno Chara
Johnny Bucyk
Terry O’Reilly
Peter McNab
David Krejci
Fern Flaman
Glen Murray
Rick Smith
Ted Green
P.J. Axelsson
Tiny Thompson
Line 1: Johnny Bucyk — Peter McNab — Terry O’Reilly
Line 2: P.J. Axelsson — David Krejci — Glen Murray
D Pair 1: Zdeno Chara, Fern Flaman
D Pair 2: Rick Smith, Ted Green
Goalie: Tiny Thompson
Dale Arnold — The 67’s
Phil Esposito
Cam Neely
Frank Brimsek
Barry Pederson
Bill Quackenbush
Leo Boivin
Don Awrey
Jason Allison
Dallas Smith
Woody Dumart
Ken Linseman
Line 1: Woody Dumart — Phil Esposito — Cam Neely
Line 2: Ken Linseman — Barry Pederson — Jason Allison
D Pair 1: Bill Quackenbush, Leo Boivin
D Pair 2: Don Awrey, Dallas Smith
Goalie: Frank Brimsek
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images