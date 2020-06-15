Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NESN Bruins Fantasy Draft Show is presented by Cross Insurance: Your Team, Your Choice. Check out more at nesn.com/bruinsfantasy.

NESN’s Bruins analysts — Jack Edwards, Andy Brickley, Dale Arnold, Billy Jaffe, Barry Pederson and Andrew Raycroft — participated in a “Bruins All-Time Fantasy Draft” that aired Sunday night on NESN.

Each analyst, choosing from a pool of 97 Bruins players (past and present), drafted a team of six forwards (two centers, two left wings, two right wings), four defensemen and one goalie.

So, how did the draft — completed in snake format — shake out?

Well, Pederson went chalk with the No. 1 overall pick, choosing Bobby Orr, one of the greatest players in NHL history. Jaffe followed with Ray Bourque at No. 2, another unsurprising selection given the defenseman’s impressive 21-year run in Boston.

From there, things got a bit more interesting as the analysts bounced among past Bruins legends and current Boston luminaries. Edwards picked Patrice Bergeron at No. 3, before Brickley chose Eddie Shore at No. 4. And Raycroft and Arnold rounded out the first round by selecting Zdeno Chara and Phil Esposito, respectively.

Here’s how each team looked once the dust settled:

Barry Pederson — The P’s

Bobby Orr

Brad Park

Rick Middleton

Gerry Cheevers

Jean Ratelle

Derek Sanderson

Ken R. Hodge

Gord Kluzak

Don Marcotte

Gary Doak

Keith Crowder

Line 1: Rick Middleton — Jean Ratelle — Ken R. Hodge

Line 2: Ken Hodge — Derek Sanderson — Keith Crowder

D Pair 1: Bobby Orr, Brad Park

D Pair 2: God Kluzak, Gary Doak

Goalie: Gerry Cheevers

Billy Jaffe — Team Make Believes

Ray Bourque

Brad Marchand

Adam Oates

David Pastrnak

Terry Sawchuk

Glen Wesley

Mark Recchi

Tyler Seguin

Mike Milbury

Charlie Simmer

Babe Siebert

Line 1: Brad Marchand — Adam Oates — David Pastrnak

Line 2: Charlie Simmer — Tyler Seguin — Mark Recchi

D Pair 1: Ray Bourque, Glen Wesley

D Pair 2: Mike Milbury, Babe Siebert

Goalie: Terry Sawchuk

Jack Edwards — The Tumbling Muffins

Patrice Bergeron

Milt Schmidt

Tim Thomas

Dit Clapper

Lionel Hitchman

Wayne Cashman

John McKenzie

Don Sweeney

Garry Galley

Ed Westfall

Andy Brickley

Line 1: Wayne Cashman — Patrice Bergeron — John McKenzie

Line 2: Andy Brickley — Milt Schmidt — Ed Westfall

D Pair 1: Dit Clapper, Lionel Hitchman

D Pair 2: Don Sweeney, Garry Galley

Goalie: Tim Thomas

Andy Brickley — Team Irrelevant

Eddie Shore

Joe Thornton

Tuukka Rask

Milan Lucic

Torey Krug

Phil Kessel

Marc Savard

Bill Guerin

Sergei Samsonov

Mike O’Connell

Hal Gill

Line 1: Milan Lucic — Joe Thornton — Phil Kessel

Line 2: Sergei Samsonov — Marc Savard — Bill Guerin

D Pair 1: Eddie Shore, Torey Krug

D Pair 2: Mike O’Connell, Hal Gill

Goalie: Tuukka Rask

Andrew Raycroft — Rayzor’s Edge

Zdeno Chara

Johnny Bucyk

Terry O’Reilly

Peter McNab

David Krejci

Fern Flaman

Glen Murray

Rick Smith

Ted Green

P.J. Axelsson

Tiny Thompson

Line 1: Johnny Bucyk — Peter McNab — Terry O’Reilly

Line 2: P.J. Axelsson — David Krejci — Glen Murray

D Pair 1: Zdeno Chara, Fern Flaman

D Pair 2: Rick Smith, Ted Green

Goalie: Tiny Thompson

Dale Arnold — The 67’s

Phil Esposito

Cam Neely

Frank Brimsek

Barry Pederson

Bill Quackenbush

Leo Boivin

Don Awrey

Jason Allison

Dallas Smith

Woody Dumart

Ken Linseman

Line 1: Woody Dumart — Phil Esposito — Cam Neely

Line 2: Ken Linseman — Barry Pederson — Jason Allison

D Pair 1: Bill Quackenbush, Leo Boivin

D Pair 2: Don Awrey, Dallas Smith

Goalie: Frank Brimsek

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images