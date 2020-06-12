Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the NHL begins to allow voluntary workouts for players at team facilities, a Boston Bruin has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced Friday morning that one of its players tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the player proceeded to test negative twice thereafter and has been asymptomatic.

During a Zoom call with the media after the announcement, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney indicated that the player who tested positive has not been at the team facility.

