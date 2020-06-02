The Boston Bruins are speaking out against the “abhorrent murder” of George Floyd.
Amid nationwide protests of social injustice and racial inequality, sports leagues and teams have become increasingly vocal by releasing statements denouncing racism and supporting the protests.
And the Bruins on Tuesday shared their thoughts.
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 2, 2020
The Bruins, Celtics and Red Sox now all have released statements following Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests.
