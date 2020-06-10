Bubba Wallace on Tuesday called for the Confederate flag to be banned from NASCAR events.

And NASCAR released a statement saying that they would, in fact, do just that Wednesday. It prompted Wallace, NASCAR’s only African American driver, to applaud the decision while speaking to FOX Sports, prior to Wednesday’s Cup Series race in Martinsville, which you can stream here.

“Props to NASCAR and everybody involved. This has been a stressful couple weeks and this is, no doubt, the biggest race of my career tonight,” Wallace said.

“… So, I’m excited about tonight. There are a lot of emotions on the race track and off the race track that are riding with us. Tonight is something special. Today has been something special. Again, hats off to NASCAR. Phelps and I have been in contact a lot just trying to figure out what steps are next. And that was a huge, pivotal moment for the sport. A lot of backlash, but it creates doors and allows the community to come together as one and that’s what the real mission is…”

Talking with @BubbaWallace after NASCAR's decision to prohibit the Confederate flag. pic.twitter.com/3cqenIQD3K — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 10, 2020

Richard Petty Motorsports reportedly is looking to renew Wallace’s contract, as well.

