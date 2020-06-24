The discovery of a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall over the weekend prompted an FBI investigation, which ultimately determined a hate crime had not been committed and the rope had been there for months.

With that result, and even prior to it, Wallace has been the subject of criticism from some corners of the population.

In an interview Monday night on CNN, Wallace admitted it bothers him that there are people questioning his character.

“I’m pissed. I’m mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am and my integrity,” Wallace told Don Lemon. “And they’re not stealing that away from me, but they’re just trying to test that. And as a person, Don, that doesn’t need the fame, doesn’t need the hype, doesn’t need the media, I could give two craps about that. But to sit there and read — and that’s my problem, I’m reading too much into it and investing too much time into it.”

Wallace admitted that what he’s been reading is social media, which obviously can become a cesspool of toxicity.

NASCAR president Steve Phelps said Wallace’s team, Richard Petty Motorsports, had nothing to do with the noose incident.

Thumbnail photo via Brynn Anderson/Pool USA TODAY Network Images