Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. has the support of NASCAR and all its drivers.
A noose was found in Wallace’s stall Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, which prompted NASCAR to speak out against the racist incident. NASCAR also took part in a powerful pre-race moment Monday, depicting their full-fledged support for Wallace.
Wallace tweeted out a picture of the moment before the Geico 500 at Talladega on Monday afternoon.
“Together,” Wallace captioned the photo showing him standing in front of his No. 43 Chevrolet and a massive group of fellow NASCAR drivers and crews.
Together pic.twitter.com/D4zW3jA5y5
— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 22, 2020
Wallace reportedly was moved to tears by the gesture. NASCAR also painted “#IStandWithBubba” in the grass at Talladega.
A formal investigation into Sunday’s incident has been launched, but NASCAR has done everything right in its response thus far.
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images