Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. has the support of NASCAR and all its drivers.

A noose was found in Wallace’s stall Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, which prompted NASCAR to speak out against the racist incident. NASCAR also took part in a powerful pre-race moment Monday, depicting their full-fledged support for Wallace.

Wallace tweeted out a picture of the moment before the Geico 500 at Talladega on Monday afternoon.

“Together,” Wallace captioned the photo showing him standing in front of his No. 43 Chevrolet and a massive group of fellow NASCAR drivers and crews.

Wallace reportedly was moved to tears by the gesture. NASCAR also painted “#IStandWithBubba” in the grass at Talladega.

A formal investigation into Sunday’s incident has been launched, but NASCAR has done everything right in its response thus far.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images