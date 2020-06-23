Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bubba Wallace already has made a profound impact on NASCAR, though it’s clear the work is not yet done.

Particularly over recent weeks, Wallace has spoken up in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has prompted some change to the sport’s culture, beginning with the banning of the confederate flag at NASCAR events.

And while his efforts have been met with plenty of praise, it has not been universal. Over the weekend, a noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall ahead of Monday’s race at Talladega.

In response to that, Wallace’s girlfriend, Amanda Carter, posted a lengthy but important message on Instagram, which was accompanied by a photo that simply said “Black Lives Still Matter.

Wallace ultimately ended up finishing 14th at Talladega, but that followed a powerful moment before the race.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Helber/Pool USA TODAY Network Images