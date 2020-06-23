Bubba Wallace already has made a profound impact on NASCAR, though it’s clear the work is not yet done.
Particularly over recent weeks, Wallace has spoken up in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has prompted some change to the sport’s culture, beginning with the banning of the confederate flag at NASCAR events.
And while his efforts have been met with plenty of praise, it has not been universal. Over the weekend, a noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall ahead of Monday’s race at Talladega.
In response to that, Wallace’s girlfriend, Amanda Carter, posted a lengthy but important message on Instagram, which was accompanied by a photo that simply said “Black Lives Still Matter.
There is so much I want to say and so much I don’t know how to say or have the words. Below are just a few thoughts. THERE IS SO MUCH WORK TO BE DONE. 1. The fact that people think it’s okay to commit a hate crime is not a surprise but a disappointment, especially this close to home. What happened this week at talladega is NOT OKAY! No one, deserves to receive this kind of hate 2. We must lift each other up, support and protect our friends, family, loved ones 3. We must continue the conversation, no one is exempt from taking a look at themselves, the fact I date a black man does not exempt me. We all have prejudice and need to take action to change that and prevent it from becoming racism. 4. Don’t rely on the black community to answer all your questions, there are tons of resources available to open your perspective (movies, books, shows podcasts) 5. Thank you to those who have been working toward a better future whether that is in private or public, these waves will bring change Additionally thank you to all of my friends, family and of course Darrell’s fans who have reached out with support I share your messages with him and he appreciates it too. #blacklivesmatter
Wallace ultimately ended up finishing 14th at Talladega, but that followed a powerful moment before the race.
