Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bubba Wallace’s car for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway will look a bit different than it usually does.

Richard Petty Motorsports announced Tuesday that Wallace’s No. 43 car for Wednesday’s race will be all black, featuring the phrase “#BlackLivesMatter” on the back quarter panel. The hood will include a handshake with the words “compassion, love, understanding” printed beneath.

Check it out, via Wallace’s Instagram:

Wallace is the only black man racing at NASCAR’s highest level. Prior to the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, Wallace donned a black “I CAN’T BREATHE” t-shirt in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

And come Wednesday, his message won’t be any different.

Thumbnail photo via Brynn Anderson/Pool USA TODAY Network Images