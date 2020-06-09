Bubba Wallace’s car for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway will look a bit different than it usually does.
Richard Petty Motorsports announced Tuesday that Wallace’s No. 43 car for Wednesday’s race will be all black, featuring the phrase “#BlackLivesMatter” on the back quarter panel. The hood will include a handshake with the words “compassion, love, understanding” printed beneath.
Check it out, via Wallace’s Instagram:
Wallace is the only black man racing at NASCAR’s highest level. Prior to the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, Wallace donned a black “I CAN’T BREATHE” t-shirt in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
And come Wednesday, his message won’t be any different.
Thumbnail photo via Brynn Anderson/Pool USA TODAY Network Images