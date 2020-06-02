Tom Brady’s competitive drive has no bounds.

The six-time Super Bowl champion is in it to win it regardless of the space he’s competing. We’ve heard of Brady losing his cool over a friendly ping-pong match and even bringing his A-game in a beer-chugging competition with New England Patriots offensive linemen.

Bruce Arians now will have a front-row seat to this side of Brady, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach already is privy to the quarterback’s laser-sharp focus and determination. Arians made note of Brady’s competitiveness years back at the Pro Bowl, an event that typically features a dearth of effort.

“I was coaching receivers in the Pro Bowl for the Steelers and we had the game,” Arians said on Joe Maddon’s YouTube show, “Uncorked,” as transcribed by Buccaneers.com. “You could tell he wanted to win – even the Pro Bowl. He commands excellence on the field and there’s no relaxation on the field when he’s out there. I mean, if you’re supposed to be at a certain spot on a route, you better be there or he’s going to talk to you about it.”

Brady’s approach to the game surely will be embraced by the Bucs, a young and exciting bunch who were in need of veteran leadership. With arguably the greatest QB of all time now in the fold, Tampa Bay could be a force to be reckoned with.

