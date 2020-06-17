Remember back in April when Tom Brady visited the home of Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, reportedly drawing the ire of other teams that argued it violated the terms of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement?

Well, Leftwich on Tuesday shed more light on the house visit, downplaying its significance and brushing off rumors Brady arrived with duffel bags, which some took as a sign the quarterback intended to work out with his new OC.

“I don’t know about duffel bags or any of that. I don’t know where that really came from,” Leftwich told reporters during a Zoom conference. “But it was really more about just I’m a handwritten guy, I’m an old school guy, I’m a handwritten guy, so all the guys know on my staff I try as much as possible to stay off the computer. I like to write things out in front of me. So I had a lot of information, especially from a playbook standpoint, that I just wanted to give to him. That’s all that was about. I don’t know nothing about the duffel bags and all that. But that’s what that was about.”

The league evidently took the Buccaneers at their word. Neither Brady nor the team was punished for the in-person interaction, which occurred before the Bucs’ offseason program began.

Of course, the outside complaints probably were the least of Brady’s concerns. As you might recall, the whole ordeal came to light because Brady initially entered a stranger’s home by accident while visiting Leftwich in the Tampa area.

It sure has been an interesting offseason for Brady, who’s about to embark on his first season with the Bucs after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images