Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have taken their talents to Tampa Bay at a fairly inopportune time.

At least two Buccaneers players have tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell ESPN’s Adam Schefter. At least five members of the team, including two assistants and a coach — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, per Schefter’s reports.

The team confirmed in a statement Saturday that “individuals” have tested positive for COVID-19 at the AdventHealth Training Center, the Bucs training facility, but would not confirm who. Those who might have been exposed to the virus already have been notified “and are following the established protocols which include a 14-day quarantine period,” the statement says.

The team headquarters, however, will remain open for “Phase 1 employees” only as “essential operations” ahead of the 2020 season “are continuing.”

Statement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers regarding COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/eMv2AAb8g4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 20, 2020

Yikes.

This certainly isn’t good news for the NFL, especially as cases in the league and across professional sports in the United States have been on the rise this past week. Even Dr. Anthony Facui, director of the NIAID, isn’t convinced the NFL can play their 2020 season as scheduled, noting “football may not happen.”

Whether that’s true or not, however, remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images