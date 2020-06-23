One of Tom Brady’s new teammates couldn’t help but poke fun at the future Hall of Fame quarterback Tuesday.
Brady took to Instagram to show off a TB12-branded shirt after what appears to have been a pretty tough workout. The T-shirt was drenched in sweat, which the Buccaneers quarterback referenced in the caption.
But did Brady really “earn the dark orange”? Sean Murphy-Bunting is a bit skeptical, as evidenced by the Bucs cornerback’s comment on the post.
“How many water bottles did it take to get your shirt that wet TB…? 👀,” the 2019 second-round pick wrote.
Unfortunately for Brady, he caught flak from a former teammate as well. Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones also ribbed TB12 in the comment section.
