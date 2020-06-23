Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One of Tom Brady’s new teammates couldn’t help but poke fun at the future Hall of Fame quarterback Tuesday.

Brady took to Instagram to show off a TB12-branded shirt after what appears to have been a pretty tough workout. The T-shirt was drenched in sweat, which the Buccaneers quarterback referenced in the caption.

But did Brady really “earn the dark orange”? Sean Murphy-Bunting is a bit skeptical, as evidenced by the Bucs cornerback’s comment on the post.

“How many water bottles did it take to get your shirt that wet TB…? 👀,” the 2019 second-round pick wrote.

Unfortunately for Brady, he caught flak from a former teammate as well. Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones also ribbed TB12 in the comment section.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images