The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t stop twisting the knife.
The Bucs on Tuesday released the first official photos of Tom Brady in his new uniform, predictably sending New England Patriots fans into an uproar. And, a couple days later, they shared photos of Rob Gronkowski in his new threads.
Check out these photos, and click the link in the tweet if you want to see more:
We present to you… @RobGronkowski 😎
📸: https://t.co/GZClxNzBzT pic.twitter.com/iLGLIUY3Jn
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 18, 2020
Yeah, that’s pretty weird.
We only can imagine how Patriots edge rusher Chase Winovich feels about all of this.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images