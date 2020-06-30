Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Up until this past weekend, some New York Jets fans thought, for the first time in years, they might have a chance — even if it’s a distant one — to win the AFC East.

That feeling seemed to change with the New England Patriots’ newest addition.

Of course, the Patriots signed Cam Newton, and though the deal isn’t official he pretty much confirmed it on social media. In light of that news dropping at the same time as punishment for the Patriots-Bengals filming scandal, the New York Post’s had a somewhat predictable sports page cover Monday.

The Daily News’ back page cover doesn’t touch on the Pats’ punishment, but rather the impact the Newton signing will have on the Jets.

While the Buffalo Bills and Patriots were the early favorites in the division following the departure of Tom Brady, a healthy Newton makes New England the clear frontrunner in the East.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images