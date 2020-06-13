Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Houston Astros are in the process of taking their medicine for past transgressions, and it appears one of their top players is looking forward to watching the New York Yankees potentially do the same.

Of course, the Astros were punished in a big way by Major League Baseball this offseason for a sign-stealing scheme that helped guide them to a World Series title in 2017. In order to get to that Fall Classic, the Astros beat the Yankees in a wildly entertaining American League Championship Series.

So when news emerged about the Astros’ cheating this past November, Yankees star Aaron Judge responded with shock.

Well now, the Yankees are embroiled in a potential cheating scandal, as a judge reportedly has ordered a 2017 letter from the league to the Yankees be unsealed, according to The Athletic’s Evan Drellich. According to Drellich, “plaintiffs say it details sign stealing.”

When Correa appeared to catch wind of this, he acted accordingly.

Wait… what? ….? — Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) June 13, 2020

While this is well played, it’s not exactly the best look for the players, teams or the game as a whole.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images