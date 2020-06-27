Barcelona must keep its best foot forward if it wants to regain the lead in the tightest of races.
Celta Vigo will host Barcelona on Saturday at Estadio Abanca-Balaidos in a La Liga Round 32 game. Barcelona is tied with Real Madrid atop the Spanish league standings with 68 points, but the former trails the latter due to its head-to-head deficit. Celta Vigo is in 16th place with 33 points, and a loss to Barcelona might plunge it further into relegation danger.
Here’s how to watch Celta Vigo versus Barcelona.
When: Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m. ET
TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
