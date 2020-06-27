Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Barcelona must keep its best foot forward if it wants to regain the lead in the tightest of races.

Celta Vigo will host Barcelona on Saturday at Estadio Abanca-Balaidos in a La Liga Round 32 game. Barcelona is tied with Real Madrid atop the Spanish league standings with 68 points, but the former trails the latter due to its head-to-head deficit. Celta Vigo is in 16th place with 33 points, and a loss to Barcelona might plunge it further into relegation danger.

Here’s how to watch Celta Vigo versus Barcelona.

When: Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images