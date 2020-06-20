Enes Kanter got some good news Friday.

The Boston Celtics center announced on Twitter that his father was released from prison seven years after he was arrested by the authoritarian government.

“Wow!
“I could cry
“Today I found out that 7 years after arresting my dad, taking him through a Kangaroo court and accusing him of being a criminal just because he is my dad.

“MY DAD HAS BEEN RELEASED!
“This is due to the pressure we have put on the Turkish regime,” he tweeted.

Kanter long has been critical of Turkish president Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and had his Turkish passport cancelled in 2017.

He continued with his tweets, saying there’s still “tens of thousands” people wrongfully in jail.

But just because his dad is free, does not mean Kanter’s fight stop.

It’s certainly a good first step.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images