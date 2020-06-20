Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter got some good news Friday.

The Boston Celtics center announced on Twitter that his father was released from prison seven years after he was arrested by the authoritarian government.

“Wow!

“I could cry

“Today I found out that 7 years after arresting my dad, taking him through a Kangaroo court and accusing him of being a criminal just because he is my dad.

“MY DAD HAS BEEN RELEASED!

“This is due to the pressure we have put on the Turkish regime,” he tweeted.

Kanter long has been critical of Turkish president Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and had his Turkish passport cancelled in 2017.

He continued with his tweets, saying there’s still “tens of thousands” people wrongfully in jail.

2) They no longer could keep him from his freedom because of the spotlight that we all put on this case! However! He is just one person, there are still tens of thousands of people wrongfully in jail in Turkey. I will not forget you, we will not forget you! — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) June 19, 2020

3) This proves that the voice of the people will always push Dictators to do the right thing in the end.

Don't be scared to stand for what is right, always and always,

Stand for FREEDOM

Stand for DEMOCRACY

Stand for HUMAN RIGHTS — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) June 19, 2020

But just because his dad is free, does not mean Kanter’s fight stop.

My fight is NOT over!

It’s just getting started. I will NOT stop until every innocent soul in Turkish prisons is set free. They freed my dad cause they are SCARED of my voice

Thousands of others out there with a worse situation than mine. Let’s keep fighting against Dictators! — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) June 19, 2020

It’s certainly a good first step.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images