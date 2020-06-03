As a high school prospect, Jaylen Brown took official visits to a few of the Blue Bloods like Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and a few other schools rich in basketball history.

He also took an unofficial visit to University of California – Berkeley, a prestigious institution rich with a history of youth activists.

Chosing Cal, he was able to focus on two important goals. It was not only a means of making it to the NBA, but making the most of his scholarship so that when he got to the league, he could also maximize his platform.

If you follow Brown and the Celtics closely, you likely know he’s wise well beyond his 23 years, and as relayed in a piece by the Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II, he’s been priming himself to make an impact off the court for some time now.

“I’ll never forget it,” said Hashim Ali, who co-founded the Oakland Soldiers AAU team and is working on his fourth degree from Cal, via Thompson II. “Jaylen said, ‘if I wanted to just play basketball, I would’ve went to Kentucky, I wanted an education, so I came to Cal.’ He advocated for himself.”

And now in his fourth season in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, he’s advocating for others too.

Brown, a Georgia native, on Saturday drove 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta to lead peaceful protests in the wake of the tragic killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. The youngest-ever vice president of the NBPA was compelled to effect change in his home state, risking his safety to speak out for those who have been marginalized.

Sticking to sports has never been on brand for Brown, and that’s by design.

Instead of taking advantage of the easier class schedule assigned to him as a freshman made so athletes don’t fail off their teams, Brown traded his easy electives for advanced and graduate level courses on African American studies, global poverty, and the culture of sports and education.

“This is his calling,” Thompson II wrote in his piece. “This is what his mother primed him for when she built his foundation on education, compassion and self-awareness. This is for which he has been preparing, intentionally crafting his life and experiences so he can be prepared when the baton of leadership is passed to him. Yes, Brown had a plan from the beginning, and it is coming to fruition.”

Brown’s actions this past weekend were admirable, adding to his reputation as an informed and intellectual activist. But he’s just getting started.

When his basketball career is all said and done, even as promising as it looks to be now, it will only be half of his legacy.

He’s here to make a difference.

