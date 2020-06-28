Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could the Boston Celtics make a solid run at this year’s NBA title once play resumes?

That’s apparently what some oddsmakers think.

They might not lead the pack, but the C’s rank among the teams with the best odds to perform well once the league resumes play July 30. According to BetOnline.ag, Boston has a 13/2 chance at winning the Eastern Conference Finals, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith. The Milwaukee Bucks are the only team leading the Celtics, with 5/9 odds to top the East.

What’s more, the C’s have the fifth-best odds (15/1) at winning the 2020 NBA championship, per Smith. The Los Angeles Lakers (9/4) have the best chance at winning, followed by the Bucks (3/1), the Los Angeles Clippers (7/2) and the Houston Rockets (10/1).

Boston has some tough competition in the East, however, with the Raptors and 76ers nipping at their heels. Both Toronto and Philadelphia have 9/1 odds to win the East and 22/1 odds to win the NBA Finals, directly behind the C’s, per Smith.

Updated 2020 Eastern Conference championship odds per @betonline_ag: MIL – 5/9

BOS – 13/2

PHI – 9/1

TOR – 9/1

MIA – 14/1

BKN – 25/1

IND – 40/1

ORL – 100/1

WAS – 500/1 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 27, 2020

Sounds like this will be worth the 4 1/2 month wait will be worth it.

Play is expected to resume July 30.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images