Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Countless professional sports teams and leagues across the United States have released statements regarding the nationwide protests sparked by George Floyd’s death more than a week ago.

But Wyc Grousbeck says, “sometimes, things just need to be said out loud.”

The Boston Celtics governor posted a video Thursday to the team’s social media with a brief message addressing the main issue surrounding the ongoing protests. And it packed quite a powerful punch.

“A statement needs to be made: Black lives matter. It’s time for us all to get together and get rid of racism once and for all.”

A statement needs to be made. We are committed to driving change.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/yyugldzgyP — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 4, 2020

Grousbeck’s statement is just the latest in a week-long effort by members of the Celtics organization to address the protests and the meaning behind them. Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier attended some of the peaceful protests held nationwide this weekend, proudly using their voices to advocate for truth and justice. Brown traveled 15 hours to demonstrate in Atlanta on Saturday, while Smart, Kanter and Poirier remained in Boston to protest Sunday afternoon and evening.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge have spoken out about the issues, as well. On Tuesday, Stevens said NBA coaches have a “responsibility” to “help drive change.” (He even wrote a letter to his players this weekend to express his solidarity.) On Wednesday, Ainge spoke with players on the phone about their concerns, and tweeted about how proud he is “to be associated with them in our shared quest for positive change” later that day.

Clearly, this organization is taking this issue seriously.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images