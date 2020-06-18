Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tremont Waters has something tangible to show for his first season of professional basketball.

The NBA G League on Thursday named the Maine Red Claws and Boston Celtics guard as the G League Rookie of the Year for the 2019-20 season. Waters helped the Red Claws win the Atlantic Division title and also claimed G League Player of the Month (in November) and Midseason All-NBA G League team honors during the campaign.

“We are so happy for Tremont,” Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in a press release. “He had a fantastic G League season on both ends of the court, and continued to improve all the facets of his game while leading a winning team. This recognition is well-deserved.”

Waters averaged 18.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game with the Red Claws.

The Celtics selected Waters in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft with the 51st overall pick. He signed with Boston on a two-way contract, under which he spent most of the season with the Red Claws.

His play in the G League reportedly impressed rival scouts and executives, who urged their respective teams to pursue a trade for him.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images