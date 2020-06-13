Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Members of the Boston Bruins and the rest of the NHL started making their way back to the ice this week, and captain Zdeno Chara is officially among them.

The Bruins defenseman practiced Friday at Warrior Ice Arena. Boston showcased Chara’s practice participation Saturday in photos from the session it tweeted out. Fellow blueliner John Moore and Par Lindholm joined Chara, as well.

Check out some photos and videos below:

The Big Man is back. 📸 Full Photo Gallery from Zee's workout with John Moore and @parlindholm: https://t.co/TGoTKejPWf#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/A7j9nYEMDN — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 13, 2020

Additional video from Friday's voluntary workouts at Warrior Ice Arena — featuring Zdeno Chara, John Moore and Par Lindholm. (📽️: Boston Bruins) pic.twitter.com/AugvD5vS7K — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 13, 2020

Fellow Bruins Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron returned to practice earlier this week. A picture posted by Marchand of the linemates created quite a buzz on social media.

Ultimately, it means Chara and Moore, along with Marchand and Bergeron, are not the member of the Bruins to test positive for COVID-19. The organization announced one player had tested positive Friday.

The NHL hopes to start phase 3 of its return plan July 10, at which point training camps could start. The length of training camp and the start date for resumption of play, however, has not been determined.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images