Bubba Wallace, and NASCAR as a whole, made a statement Sunday afternoon.

Before the green flag waved at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Wallace wore a “I CAN’T BREATHE” shirt, in reference to a movement which hopes to put a stop to racial injustice.

Wallace, the only black man currently racing at NASCAR’s top level, paired it with an American flag face mask.

Check it out:

Awesome stuff.

Thumbnail photo via Brynn Anderson/Pool USA TODAY Network Images