Bubba Wallace, and NASCAR as a whole, made a statement Sunday afternoon.
Before the green flag waved at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Wallace wore a “I CAN’T BREATHE” shirt, in reference to a movement which hopes to put a stop to racial injustice.
Wallace, the only black man currently racing at NASCAR’s top level, paired it with an American flag face mask.
Check it out:
Prior to today's @NASCAR race, @BubbaWallace wore a #BlackLivesMatter shirt with the words, "I Can't Breathe." pic.twitter.com/YFqRjCDKdg
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 7, 2020
— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 7, 2020
Awesome stuff.
Thumbnail photo via Brynn Anderson/Pool USA TODAY Network Images