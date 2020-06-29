It didn’t take long for Colin Cowherd to craft a take on Cam Newton’s reported contract with the New England Patriots.

Cowherd, like many of his peers, apparently is sold that Newton will be the starting quarterback for the Patriots this season. Furthermore, Cowherd believes the Patriots’ decision to sign Newton directly reflects their confidence level in sophomore signal-caller Jarrett Stidham.

“My first takeaway is apparently Jarrett Stidham is not amazing,” Cowherd said Sunday night in a video shared to his Instagram account. “My second reaction is it’ll be fun. It’s a one-year deal. I don’t think he’s the future in New England. But who’s not going to watch that? Who’s not going to watch Belichick, and Cam Newton? And I really think Cam Newton putting videos out, over and over and over again, showing people that he was committed, looked like he was in great shape — I think that was really, really important.

“He’s got something left. He’s a starter somewhere. A little surprised it was New England, I never thought he quite fit what they do. If you really look at what’s happening to football, the game is moving toward Cam Newton’s style, not away from it.”

Cowherd also added this bold prediction:

Most sportscasters don’t have the courage to just go with a strong take and deal with the blowback but —-I’m predicting Cam Newton will beat out Jarrett Stidham for the Patriots starting QB job. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 29, 2020

That’s a hot take, Colin.

Sports media talking heads weren’t the only ones who reacted to the reports of Newton’s deal with New England. Former Patriots QB Tom Brady was among those who shared their thoughts on social media.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images