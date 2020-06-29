Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colin Cowherd isn’t overly impressed with the New England Patriots’ newest addition.

While the Patriots have received mostly high praise for agreeing to a one-year, incentive-laden contract with Cam Newton, Cowherd handed New England a rather underwhelming mark Monday while grading each of the NFL offseason’s major quarterback transactions.

Cowherd gave the Patriots a “C-minus” for the move.

“It’s a weird fit,” the FS1 pundit explained. “The one thing I’ll say: It feels like to me they’re saying, ‘Next year, we’re gonna get a mobile college quarterback. We better figure it out with Cam first.’ So, it’s kind of an experiment. This is a Hollywood marriage — a lot of sizzle, probably not gonna last forever. But I think they’re saying, ‘We’re going in this direction. Let’s at least get a year of Cam before we officially go in this direction,’ which is big quarterback who can move around and run.”

Does Tom Brady put Tampa over the top? Did the Titans reach their ceiling with Ryan Tannehill? Professor @ColinCowherd grades NFL QB transactions this offseason: pic.twitter.com/uyLESNqSX8 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 29, 2020

Cowherd is far more bullish on the QB the Patriots lost this offseason, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers an “A” for signing Tom Brady, who spent the past 20 seasons in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images