Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, but that isn’t stopping Roger Goodell from urging teams to sign the quarterback.

Kaepernick began peacefully protesting racial inequality and police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem. It caught national attention and he hasn’t played in a game since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the 2016 year.

The protests also drew plenty of criticism, particularly from Goodell and the league. The commissioner since has admitted the NFL was wrong in trying to silence the players, and now he’s speaking up again in hopes a team will take a chance on Kaep.

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision,” Goodell said during a conversation with ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that.

“If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities. We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody’s welcome at that table, and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues, that have been around for a long time.”

Ex-New England linebacker thinks Kaepernick could fit in well with the Patriots, but they don’t have an immediate need for a signal-caller, especially with Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham on the roster.

Only time will tell if the QB finds a new home this year.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images