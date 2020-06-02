The Connecticut Sun are using their platform to speak out as protests over racial injustice in the United States continue nationwide.

The Sun released a statement Sunday supporting the families of the three unarmed black people — George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor — that have been killed in the last month, two of which were killed by police. Connecticut vowed to renew its oath “to take even more action, by using our voices and platforms to raise awareness and funds for organizations who are working tirelessly to eradicate injustices in our community” and plan on taking “a leadership role in ensuring meaningful change.”

“We are saddened, hurt and angry by these senseless acts of violence against the black community, along with so many that have come before,” the Sun said, per the statement.

“The Sun stands for equality, inclusion and diversity. … We will amplify the voices of our players as they share their experiences, perspectives and create conversations in an effort to eliminate racism, bigotry and systematic oppression.

“Our hearts are heavy, but we have never been more determined and focused. … Enough is enough.”

Statement from the Connecticut Sun. pic.twitter.com/I38HMdLGAa — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) May 31, 2020

