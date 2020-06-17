Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The WNBA will kick off its 2020 season in July, giving teams just a month to prepare for a 22-game schedule.

The Connecticut Sun, however, appears to be in a good position heading into the abbreviated season.

Head coach Curt Miller, for instance, believes “most if not all” Sun players will opt-in to the season, according to The Hartford Courant’s Alexa Philippou. During a Zoom conference call Tuesday, Miller says he’ll be “very supportive” of each player’s decision, though he’s confident most will play in 2020.

One player of concern is Jonquel Jones, who still remains in the Bahamas. The star center still can play this season, but the team will have to find a way to get her back to the United States considering the current lack of international flight options.

Miller isn’t quite sure how things will work should players opt-out regarding teams’ rosters, per Philippou, but believes next week’s deadline will allow teams to add players to the roster while still having time to go through proper testing protocol for COVID-19.

Coronavirus or not, Miller has lots of confidence in his team heading into the season. Whether the Sun can avenge their WNBA Finals loss and claim it’s first-ever championship, however, is a different story.

