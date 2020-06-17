Dale Earnhardt Jr. earned NASCAR’s biggest honor.

Earnhardt will join his father, the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. in NASCAR’s 2021 Hall of Fame. The announcement was made Tuesday, and he’ll be joined by Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik.

For the first time, we're proud to present the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductees Dale Earnhardt Jr., Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik. #NASCARHall #NASCARHOF #racing #NASCARHistory #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/sWo0xGbxsG — NASCAR Hall of Fame (@NASCARHall) June 16, 2020

“At 5 o’clock, when the (announcement) show started, that’s when it all started. I didn’t think I was going to be this emotional. But it’s a great feeling and it was very emotional to be chosen,” Earnhardt said of his induction, via NBC Sports.

“I’m sorry but I hadn’t put any thought into (Tuesday’s announcement),” he added. “My mind’s been dominated by what’s going on in our world and what’s happening around us and how to keep the movement and the conversation going and what can I do, things like that. I’ve been putting a lot of thought into that.”

Earnhardt, a two-time Daytona 500 champion, earned 76 percent of the vote.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images