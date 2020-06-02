Add Dan Le Batard to the list of people roundly criticizing Roger Goodell for the statement he made over the weekend.

Goodell on Saturday released a statement about the death of George Floyd, also naming Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery in his remarks, as well. In the statement, Goodell says, “the protesters’ reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel.”

Of course, the NFL hasn’t exactly been a pioneer for social justice, namely the effective blackballing of quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who peacefully protested in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem.

As such, Goodell’s statement was criticized for being disingenuous, and during his ESPN Radio show Monday, Le Batard took aim at the commissioner.

“Lord knows, Le Batard said, via ForTheWin, “too many — too many, too many — black people recognize the feeling of being suffocated by America’s armed authority. So, Roger Goodell, you can save your empty BS statement on behalf of the NFL. Your league already made its statement, dude. You’ve been making it for more than three years. You’re not allowed to be the first voice to the public relations when you’ve been the last one to the relations.”

As for the Kaepernick situation, the league pushed back over the weekend after a former spokesperson said things could have been handled better in 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images