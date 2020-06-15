Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re a Boston Celtics fan in need, then you’ll love the video Danny Ainge tweeted Monday morning.

The Celtics president of basketball operations shared a clip of Boston forward Gordon Hayward knocking down 3-pointers at Auerbach Center. The Celtics reopened their practice facility two weeks ago in accordance with the Massachusetts COVID-19 guidelines.

On that note, Ainge cracked a social distancing joke in his tweet.

Take a look:

Good one, Danny — but maybe get some new material?

The NBA reportedly hopes to resume the 2020 season by July 30 in Walt Disney World. However, not every player is sold on life in the bubble.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images